US-NEWS-WEA-KAY-MCT

NOAA satellite photo of Tropical Storm Kay over Southern California on Saturday.

 NOAA/TNS

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOS ANGELES — It was an unusual sight at the tail end of one of California's weirdest weather weeks ever: a massive tropical storm system swirling over the Southland.

The satellite image, captured Saturday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, showed Tropical Storm Kay hovering off the coast of Southern California and Mexico's Baja Peninsula — an image more typically associated with parts of the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and other warmer waters.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?