Dash-8-300

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday granted California-based Universal Hydrogen clearance to proceed with a first flight of its hydrogen-powered Dash-8-300 test airplane, shown here.

 Provided photo/Universal Hydrogen

SEATTLE — The dream of carbon-free flight is inching toward some reality.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday granted California-based Universal Hydrogen clearance to proceed with a first flight of its hydrogen-powered Dash-8-300 test airplane at Moses Lake.



