A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. The FAA said it is gradually resuming flights around the country after an outage to the Notice to Air Mission System, a computer system that helps guide air traffic. 

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The computer failure that prompted a halt of all U.S. flight departures was caused when a data file was damaged as a result of a failure to follow government procedures, the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday.

Unspecified “personnel” were responsible for corrupting the file, which led to the outage of an FAA computer system that sends safety notices to pilots, the agency said in a statement. That triggered the FAA to order a halt to all U.S. departing flights, causing thousands of delays and cancellations Wednesday.



