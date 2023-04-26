future GA

This illustration shows the view Pangborn Memorial Airport's new General Aviation Terminal pilots and their passengers would see walking from the tarmac. The port plans to remodel the GA terminal building and the FAA requires an environmental assessment to do so.

EAST WENATCHEE — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) added another hoop, an environmental assessment, for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority to jump through before the General Aviation terminal remodel (wenatcheeworld.com) can land. 

The now port must fork over almost $160,000, which could be covered with FAA grant funds, to meet the environmental assessment (EA) requirement for the terminal at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Download PDF existing GA terminal
A photo of the existing GA terminal building from the northeast. The port plans to remodel the GA terminal building and the FAA requires an environmental assessment to do so.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?