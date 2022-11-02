US-NEWS-WASH-FLOATPLANE-CRASH-MCT

The actuator for the horizontal tail as retrieved from the September seaplane crash wreckage off Whidbey Island. The barrel of the actuator, right, connects to the flight controls. The actuator's attachment to the tail, left, has a clamp nut that should fit inside the barrel. As shown, these two elements came apart, disconnecting the pilot controls from the tail.

 NTSB/TNS

SEATTLE — Federal regulators Wednesday ordered seaplanes like the one that crashed off Whidbey Island be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly September crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness directive mandates that operators of all the DHC-3 Otter seaplanes in the United States — 63 of about 160 operating worldwide — examine the stabilizer to confirm the condition of an actuator piece missing from the Friday Harbor Seaplanes aircraft that fell into Mutiny Bay over Labor Day weekend. Ten people were killed in the crash.



©2022 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

