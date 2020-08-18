MOUNT VERNON — Even the trash has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impacts include more residential waste, more cardboard and even a change in the makeup of roadside litter.
Along with soda bottles, food wrappers and plastic bags stuck in bushes, grass and along curbsides, cleanup crews are increasingly finding face masks, disposable gloves and sanitary wipes.
"People leave (wipes) in the carts after wiping the handle down, then when they take the carts outside, the wipes dry out and blow away," said Peggy Ratermann, a member of a volunteer group picking up litter from the northern reach of Freeway Drive on Thursday.
It's less clear why masks are left behind, but some of the litter crew have a theory that it's accidental.
"You might put it in your pocket and keep walking and it might fall out," Lynn Postler said. "This is going to be part of the litter for a while."
Ratermann and Postler are part of a group that last year started weekly cleanups along roadsides in Skagit County. This year, they've masked up to continue their efforts, which they move throughout the county depending on where they see a need.
"Once you start seeing litter on the road, you start noticing it — and it's everywhere," Ratermann said. "We don't want it going in the watershed, and that's where all this stuff is eventually going to go if it's not picked up."
With many striving to protect themselves from COVID-19 by using face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes and sometimes disposable gloves, those became hot-ticket items online and in stores during the spring. Soon after, they joined the stream of waste sent to landfills, making its way to the oceans and being littered in communities.
The problem, like COVID-19 itself, has been seen across the globe. It prompted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to add a section to one of its web pages that states: "Remember to throw your masks, wipes, and latex gloves in the trash and not in the street, parking lot, or sidewalk."
None of those items should be put in the recycle bin, either, to prevent processing workers from having to handle them.
"Personal protective equipment ... and medical waste should never go in the recycling bin," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a video about the issue.
More trash, cardboard
With people spending more time at home to avoid spreading the virus, more residential waste is being generated overall, including an uptick in the use of containers for delivery and takeout meals while dining in has been closed or limited, according to the EPA.
The local transfer station has seen some evidence of that, as well, with 10% and 11% increases in the number of drop-offs in April and May, Skagit County Solid Waste Division Manager Margo Gillaspy said.
"We see variability from year to year, maybe 1-5% increases or decreases, but to see that double-digit increase was significant," she said.
With the amount of time people have spent at home in 2020, she said not only are they generating more daily residential waste per day, but they are also more likely to clean out closets and take on home renovations.
"I think the stay-at home-order led to a lot of spring cleaning, and people brought it all to the transfer station. I don't know if some of those things could have been donated, but people didn't have that option (while thrift stores were closed)," Gillaspy said. "I think we also saw more 'home projects' being done with decks, fences being taken down."
Another trend observed in Skagit County has been an increase in cardboard.
Since Gov. Jay Inslee's Stay Home order began early in the pandemic, the Skagit County Recycling and Transfer Station west of Mount Vernon has seen a double-digit increase in the amount of cardboard that residents dropped off each month, from 10% one month to 36% in another, Gillaspy said.
"I was shocked," Gillaspy said of when she compared the monthly totals for 2020 and 2019.
While cardboard accounts for a small portion of the overall waste that comes through the transfer station, the large increase this year is telling. Gillaspy said a bin that would normally be unloaded once per day is sometimes filling up twice.
By weight, cardboard disposal at the transfer station topped 100,000 pounds two months, reaching about 111,000 pounds in June and about 105,000 pounds in July, according to Skagit County Solid Waste data. And that's a fraction of the waste generated countywide, most of which is disposed in curbside pickup containers and picked up by Waste Management.
As for masks and other personal protection items winding up where they shouldn't be, Gillaspy said transfer station staff haven't seen that trend.
Away from designated disposal sites, though, state Department of Ecology staff said the agency has gotten numerous reports of the pandemic-related litter from crews that collect litter along state highways and from local government agencies concerned about seeing them stuck in storm drains.
"We aren't tracking it, but we do have our eye on it and there is a noticeable uptick that has been reported across the state," Ecology spokesperson Dave Bennett said.
'They just keep popping up'
The volunteer litter crew working Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon this week has also collected masks from roads in Burlington, from along state highways including near Big Lake and in other places.
Ratermann and litter crew member Cindy Hayertz said they've been seeing masks crop up on trails, including at Mount Vernon's Little Mountain Park.
Ratermann said during a walk there Tuesday she spotted four masks tucked among trees and ferns, and more along the side of the road. Hayertz said during her most recent visit the week previously, she found three masks.
"Once you start seeing them, it seems they just keep popping up," Ratermann said.
While discarded personal protective equipment is a new concern on their outings, beer cans and cigarette butts remain their most common finds.
"If I got a penny for every cigarette butt, I would be a wealthy woman," crew member Ria Stroosma said.
Group members hope their effort reminds others to properly discard personal protective equipment, and all waste, and encourages others to take part in cleanup.
"Anybody can do it, any age, and rain or shine," group member Cindy McGuiness said.