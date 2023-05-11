BIZ-FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE-ANALYTICA-DMT

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former directors of the social-media company must face privacy violation claims in judge's ruling on Wednesday. 

NEW YORK — A judge ruled Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and other former directors of the social-media company must face claims they turned a blind eye to rampant privacy violations, including allowing a firm hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to collect data on millions of users.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Travis Laster concluded Wednesday that alleged conflicts-of-interest meant Facebook’s board couldn’t be trusted to properly investigate claims the company repeatedly violated promises to protect users’ personal information.



What's NABUR?