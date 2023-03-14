FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

he logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2022. 

 Reuters/Yves Herman/File photo

NEW YORK — Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, just four months after it let go 11,000 employees, the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

"We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.



