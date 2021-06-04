MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook has set a potential time limit on its previously indefinite ban of Donald Trump: two years.
Responding to a mandate from a semi-independent oversight committee that reviews its content moderation and policy enforcement decisions, the company said the former president will be eligible to resume posting to his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Jan. 7, 2023, two years after riots at the U.S. Capitol that Trump encouraged, resulting in his suspension.
The timing means Trump could regain his social media megaphone in time for the 2024 presidential campaign, if the company decides to reinstate him.
“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” wrote Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, in a post announcing the decision. “We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”
In the event the ban is lifted, Clegg added, “there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations ... up to and including permanent removal.”
The social media company also announced that it has implemented new moderation policies “to be applied in exceptional cases such as this,” suggesting that the verdict in this case could serve as a template for future decisions.
Facebook’s announcement comes just under a month after the company’s Oversight Board — a cohort of 20 scholars, lawyers, journalists and advocates tasked with reviewing and issuing binding decisions on some of Facebook’s toughest content moderation decisions — said that the open-ended suspension Trump had initially been given was inconsistent with “the rules that are applied to other users.”
“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” the board said at the time. “Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.”
It’s that middle option — a “time-bound period of suspension” — which Facebook has now opted for, doing so well within the six-month deadline that the board gave the company.
After years of debate around how and when social media platforms should fact-check posts, take down content and ban users, including heads of state, Trump’s two-year ban is a signal from Facebook that the company stands by its initial January decision to silence Trump for his role in the Capitol riots.
But it’s also another example of the company’s hesitancy to make any permanent decision on the matter. After referring its initial ban to the Oversight Board for confirmation or veto, Facebook has now hedged its bets once again, kicking the can down the road to a point in time where it may no longer be as charged.
It’s a nonresolution that has left the company’s biggest critics unsatisfied.
“While many people will breathe a sigh of relief today that Facebook has banned Donald Trump for a further two years, this decision only goes to underline the enormous, unchecked power of Facebook and its repeated failure to police its platform,” wrote The Real Facebook Oversight Board, a watchdog group that tends to be critical of Facebook’s moderation policies. “Trump and his allies used Facebook to incite an insurrection and attempted coup of the United States Government. The punishment: Back on Facebook just in time for Trump 2024.”
The choice amounts to “a two year time-out,” the group added on Twitter.
Other organizations were similarly critical. “That Facebook won’t just ban Trump already is alarming,” said Media Matters for America President Angelo Carusone in a statement. Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute, wrote that “it’s telling and disappointing that the company has mainly rejected the proposal — made by the Oversight Board as well as the Knight Institute — that it commission an independent study of how its platform contributed to the events of January 6.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed skepticism that Trump would use Facebook more responsibly in two years time, saying it “feels pretty unlikely that the zebra’s going to change its stripes,” reported CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Facebook’s ruling comes a day after news broke that the company would be revising a controversial policy that gave politicians special exemptions from certain site moderation policies, under the logic that what leaders like Trump have to say is inherently newsworthy.
“We grant our newsworthiness allowance to a small number of posts on our platform,” Clegg said in his Friday statement announcing Trump’s two-year ban. “Moving forward, we will begin publishing the rare instances when we apply it. ... When we assess content for newsworthiness, we will not treat content posted by politicians any differently from content posted by anyone else. Instead, we will simply apply our newsworthiness balancing test in the same way to all content.”
Trump has been relatively quiet in his post-presidency, with occasional Mar-a-Lago appearances standing in for what was once a high-profile presence on Facebook and Twitter — platforms which, alongside many other websites, have given him the boot. On Wednesday, he shut down the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” blog he’d set up as a sort of one-man alternative to Twitter; his senior aide Jason Miller later said this move was precursor to Trump joining another social network.
It is now clear that Facebook, at least, won’t be that network — at least not any time soon.