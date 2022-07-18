WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council is expected to reject a $2.1 million bid to replace the city pool’s liner and plumbing.
The pool boiler was fixed June 28, but more repairs are long overdue. Parks and Recreation Cultural Services Director David Erickson said the pipes were last replaced 57 years ago, and are now "paper thin." The pool liner was last replaced in 1996, and should be redone every 10 years.
The decision to hold of on the bid came after Erickson presented the staff's recommendation at Thursday's city council meeting.
Erickson said that this was the only bid received for the project, and it was much higher than the staff estimate of $1.6 million or the aquatic engineer’s estimate of $1.2 million.
The team is sitting on a $350,000 grant from the state, and will receive word Aug. 3 if an additional $350,000 will be granted. Assuming this is accepted, Erickson said the state would cover $1.2 million of the bid, and parks and recreation would have to provide $975,000.
Erickson recommended that the city reject the current bid, request an extension of the current grant and rebid the project in September and hope that another company that was too busy this season would bid on the project. In this case, construction would start at the end of fall, 2023.
“At this point, we’re kind of beyond this season’s construction,” he said. “So it’s not going to hurt us to wait and find out what they do on Aug. 3.”
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz agreed this was the best choice, saying as long as there’s no major issues, the pool should stay open next season.
The board plans to decline the bid at the next council meeting on Aug. 28. Erickson said the team hopes to continue looking for funding elsewhere.
“I think a regional aquatic center is a long-term best goal,” he said. “But that doesn’t fix our abilities for next year or the year after, or quite frankly for the next four or five years to be honest with you.”
The discussion began after representatives from Velocity Swimming approached the council expressing their need to keep the pool open.
“The city pool for Velocity has been an outstanding mainstay for us, for our viability as a team, and giving back to the community,” past team President Debra Hernke said.
Vice President Rachel Madson explained that the team's two swim meets, Apple Capital and Starlight, provide nearly half of their funds to keep the program running. Starlight was canceled this summer due to an issue with the boiler, and COVID caused the cancellation of both events in 2020.
“As very frequent and intimate users of the aging facility, we know the investment it will take to keep it operational,” Madson said.