WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate is working on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to update America's roads, bridges and broadband networks, clearing the way for a possible vote on the package later this week.
The legislation, President Joe Biden's top domestic priority, includes $550 billion in new spending, while the rest of the $1 trillion is comprised of previously approved funding.
Here are some of the details of the bipartisan bill:
NEW SPENDING
Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion
Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion
Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion
Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion
Public transit: $39.2 billion
Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion
Electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billion
Addressing legacy pollution including cleaning up brownfield and Superfund sites, reclaiming abandoned mine lands, plugging orphan oil and gas wells: $21 billion
NEW FINANCING
The plan has a number of proposals to finance the spending, including the following items and the revenue gains from each over the next decade, as estimated by Congress' nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation and Congressional Budget Office.
