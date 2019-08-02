EAST WENATCHEE — The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites, a new 99-room hotel on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee, opened its doors Thursday.
It’s the second hotel to open this year in the Wenatchee Valley; the waterfront Hilton Garden Inn began operating in Wenatchee this spring. At 176 rooms, it’s the largest hotel in the valley. There are four other hotels planned for the area.
The Fairfield will be managed by the Ignite Corp. of Richland and is owned by the company East Wenatchee Hospitality, LLC.
That company is registered to Gurbir and Sukhbir Sandu, who own several hotels in the state, including the Wenatchee Red Lion, according to Washington State Department of Revenue records.
The new Fairfield hotel has an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and a lounge with a full-service bar, according to a company press release.
It's East Wenatchee’s first new hotel since the Cedars Inn opened in 1995, according to Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce records. The city has one other hotel, a SureStay by Best Western that opened in 1979.