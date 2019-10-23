191025-newslocal-leaffight 01.jpg
Finding fall all around them, from left, Elisabeth Silva, Jane Nygard, Dahlia Shaffer, and Quinn Anders have a leaf fight at Pennsylvania Park on Wednesday. The group was enjoying recess as students of Joyful Scholars Montessori School in Wenatchee.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com