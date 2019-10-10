191010-newsslocal-fallgoose 01.jpg
A Canada goose takes flight from a small pond along Leavenworth’s Ski Hill Drive at dusk Tuesday. The surrounding mountains with bits of fall foliage among the evergreens can be seen in the reflection on the water.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

