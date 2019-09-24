ROCK ISLAND — A family was displaced Monday night after their Rock Island home was destroyed by a fire.
The fire was reported at 7:23 p.m. in the 20 block of Cambridge Avenue, Douglas County Fire Marshal Kurt Blanchard said Tuesday morning.
The seven occupants were home at the time and managed to escape before fire crews arrived, he said. No one was injured in the blaze.
The building received extensive smoke and fire damage and is a total loss, Blanchard said. The family stayed with friends Monday night.
The cause is still under investigation, Blanchard said. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the incident.