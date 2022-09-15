Family members, volunteers continue search for missing boy in Yakima

Ochoa Juan Munguia, Lucian Munguia's grandfather, sets up a canopy tent in Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Thursday. Volunteers are able to pick up posters and receive instruction on how they can help search for the boy.

 Yakima Herald-Republic/Santiago Ochoa

YAKIMA — Family members and volunteers are still searching day and night for Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.

Grateful for the support they have already received, Lucian's family asked that community members continue to look for the missing boy. Family members have come from as far as California and Hawai'i and started their own search operation with the help of local volunteers.



