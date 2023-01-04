WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eight members of a family, including five minors, were found dead of gunshot wounds in a southwestern Utah home on Wednesday, a tragedy that officials said devastated the small town of Enoch City.

Police were summoned to the home for a welfare check after the family had not been heard from for an extended time, and they found the bodies of three adults and five minors, city manger Rob Dotson said.



