SPO POLICE CAR 1

A Spokane officer works on a laptop during testing of Tesla police sedan in this 2022 file photo.

 The Spokesman-Review/Jesse Tinsley

SPOKANE — The family of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed by Spokane police last fall while unloading his truck from a camping trip in his front yard filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday.

Robert Bradley's children and their mother allege negligence and a pattern of police violence.



