Family of slain Rock Island man holds onto his antique mementos

ROCK ISLAND — Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros began collecting antiques sometime in the last three years of his 23-year-life.
Old photographs, collectible cards, stamps, vinyl records, a coin-operated vending machine — anything he thought might someday be worth something to the right someone was a worthy addition to his collection.
He'd travel to Seattle or Ellensburg to sell his antiques, if need be. Other times, he just liked to randomly bring gifts to his family.
"He just thought that stuff was so cool," said his mother, Reina Ontiveros.
But now there won't be any more gifts from Mora-Ontiveros. He was fatally shot April 17 while picking up his girlfriend in East Wenatchee.
"Elias was not given the chance to meet his life goals which is what's the most heartbreaking," Ontiveros said. "We missed out on a beautiful future with Elias."
A 2018 Eastmont High School graduate, avid basketball player and the "man of the house," Mora-Ontiveros was cherished by many family members and friends, Ontiveros said. She was thankful for the support the community had shared with the family.
On Monday during an interview with The Wenatchee World, Ontiveros shared several online comments she had received from people that knew Mora-Ontiveros.
"People would just always say good things about him because he was ... nice, caring," she said. "He had a heart of gold."
But the family has seen several disparaging comments online about Mora-Ontiveros, implying he was somehow not innocent or intending to justify what happened.
"They're saying, of course he must be bad because he was there and those are bad people, so he's obviously not innocent," Ontiveros said. "He didn’t like picking fights. He didn’t like when people would fight. He just stayed away from those types of situations. Words from other people are like, he was such a sweet boy."
Detectives say that Mora-Ontiveros was picking up his girlfriend at an East Wenatchee home to help her move some belongings when Erik Farias Reyes shot Mora-Ontiveros, who was sitting in the passenger seat of her car.
His girlfriend drove onto Grant Road toward Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and stopped when she saw a deputy about 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Ace Hardware. He was eventually transferred to the hospital where he died around 2 a.m.
Reina Ontiveros woke up to a phone call around 4:20 a.m. from Mora-Ontiveros' girlfriend's mother, who told her that Mora-Ontiveros had been shot. She also said that authorities and the hospital never contacted her to inform her that her son had died.
"My first thought when she told me (Elias) had been shot, I was mad," she said. "Where was he to where he got shot? What did he do? I was placing blame on him. My thought was, well, he probably got shot in the arm or the leg."
But after arriving at the hospital where she expected to see her son lying in a hospital bed, Ontiveros was met with an empty bed.
"I thought I was going to see my son, but they just took me into a room with an empty bed and then gave me the news," she said.
Ontiveros said her last conversation with Mora-Ontiveros was the afternoon of April 16, less than 24 hours before he was shot. Mora-Ontiveros called her over the phone to ask for $20 for a gold show in Cashmere, a mundane conversation.
Nevaeh Turner, Mora-Ontiveros' sister, recalled the last time she saw her brother on their mother's birthday in early April.
"He came through with this huge bag of stuff to decorate ... so I start doing it and he walks away," Turner said while laughing. "He comes back and then he's like, he helps me with one thing and then walks away again. So I'm pretty much the one decorating."
With all the antiques and other items he left behind, Ontiveros said they plan on making his room a kind of "sitting room." But for the time being, it remains closed.
"He was bad at keeping it clean," Ontiveros said.
Amidst the reminiscing over his antique collection and a full scrapbook, Ontiveros and Turner said they've been unable to grieve due to their anger.
Three suspects were initially charged in connection to Mora-Ontiveros' death.
Farias Reyes is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
His co-defendant, Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, is believed by police to have driven Farias Reyes and another suspect, Sabrina McCubbin, from the scene. Vazquez-Hernandez is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
McCubbin was charged with rendering with criminal assistance but that charge has since been dropped.
Ontiveros along with other family and friends demonstrated in Memorial Park Thursday to protest Douglas County prosecutors' decision to drop charges against McCubbin.
Ontiveros said on Monday they're looking for "hard justice." She said she'd like to see the alleged accomplices face punishments harsher than the ones they're currently facing.
Ontiveros also said she's thought a lot about what she'd tell Farias Reyes and the other suspects given the chance.
"I know god wants us to forgive people that do us wrong, but I will never be able to forgive him," Ontiveros said. "God will have to forgive me for not being able to forgive him because I just can't."
Among the last pieces the Ontiveros' family showed off were two basketball-themed cereal boxes — Michael Jordan and Space Jam cereal boxes — stored in the pantry at his Rock Island home where he lived with his mother. When he purchased the boxes, he instructed his family not to eat them.
"Now we're definitely not going to eat them," Turner said.