Family of slain Rock Island man holds onto his antique mementos

ROCK ISLAND — Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros began collecting antiques sometime in the last three years of his 23-year-life.

Old photographs, collectible cards, stamps, vinyl records, a coin-operated vending machine — anything he thought might someday be worth something to the right someone was a worthy addition to his collection.

Reina Ontiveros pauses as she turns pages in her son's album while answering questions during an interview Monday. Pictured is a Mother's Day note Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros once wrote.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros posing for a photo at his high school graduation at the Town Toyota Center with step-mother, Amanda Monesmith, left, and younger brother, center, Reyes Jr. He graduated from the Eastmont High School in 2018.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, Rock Island, frequently collected black and white photos, negatives, sports cards, trading cards, and stamps.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros dunks a basketball in 2016 at Schooler Park in Rock Island.
Reina Ontiveros, mother of Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, lightly touches her rosary beads while answering questions during an interview Monday about her son's life. Elias died from a gunshot wound April 17.
Nevaeh Turner, sister to Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, holds her brother's favorite cereal boxes that he kept. The front cereal box with Michael Jordan is Wheaties' "100 Years of Champions" Limited Edition Century Collector Series. The other cereal box with Lebron James is the "Space Jam, A New Legacy" Limited Edition box. Elias was really into basketball.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, center, posing for a photo with two siblings Elijah, left, and sister Nevaeh Turner, right, last November on his birthday at his Rock Island home.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros' sister, Nevaeh Turner, shares about a light hearted time her brother gave her a pack of "The Fantasy Art of David Mattingly" cards while they were both setting up for their mother's birthday. At left is Elias' football frame, and pictured center is his mother Reina Ontiveros.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, left, poses for a photo with his mother, Reina Ontiveros, right, at the Pangborn Memorial Airport. Elias was going on a trip to visit his father.
Reina Ontiveros, mother of Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, holds an important keepsake designed with three birds and roses. Next to her is Nevaeh's fiancee, Cara Larkin. The keepsake was made the year Elias was born, 1999. Some of the birds' wings are partly gone. Reina says the partial wings represent her son's loss.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

