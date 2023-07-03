Farmer (copy)

Farmers in Washington are supposed to be exempt from the new cap-and-trade program but, six months in, some say they are still getting hit with added fuel costs.

SPOKANE — Farmers in Washington are supposed to be exempt from the new cap-and-trade program but, six months in, some say they are still getting hit with added fuel costs.

The state Department of Ecology says it has given all of the necessary resources to fuel suppliers to exempt farmers. The fuel suppliers say the department has not given them enough guidance for how to track the exemptions as required by law. And farmers seem to be caught in the middle, with some saying they've been paying an added 40 to 60 cents per gallon of gas or diesel.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.