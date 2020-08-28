NCW — White-nose syndrome, a fatal disease for bats, has made its way to Chelan County for the first time.
The disease, which is only fatal to bats, attacks the skin and damages their wings, making it difficult for them to fly, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) news release. Infected bats leave hibernation too early, causing them to burn through fat reserves, become dehydrated or starve to death.
If people see sick or dead bats, or notice bats acting strangely, such as flying outside during the day or in the winter or spring, they should call WDFW at 360-902-2515 or go online at wdfw.wa.gov/bats.
In Chelan County, the fungus was found in a maternity colony of little brown bats, according to the news release. A maternity colony is where female bats give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
The disease first appeared in Washington state in 2016, according to the news release. It has since expanded and there have been 70 confirmed cases of the disease in four bat species. Washington state is home to 15 different bat species.
As predators of night-flying insects, bats play an important ecological role in preserving the natural balance, the WDFW has previously stated. Bats benefit humans by eating tons of insects that can negatively affect forest health, commercial crops, and human health and well-being.
People should not handle any bats they find dead or lying around, according to the news release. While the fungus is primarily spread from bat-to-bat contact, people can spread the fungus on their clothes, shoes, or recreational equipment.