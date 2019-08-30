NCW — White-nose syndrome, a fatal-disease for bats, has crossed the Cascade Mountains into Eastern Washington.
State officials were notified Thursday of the positive test results on four bats, found in Cle Elum, by a national agency, said Rachel Blomker, state Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman.
A Cle Elum resident alerted state officials in April that he had four dead bats on his property. Fish and Wildlife employees sent the bats to the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin for testing.
It is an important discovery because the landowner has a maternity colony of 750 bats on their property, where female bats give birth and nurse their young, according to the news release.
While white-nose syndrome is harmful to hibernating bats, it does not affect humans or any other animals, according to the news release.
The disease attacks the skin of hibernating bats, damages their wings and makes it difficult for them to fly. Infected bats leave hibernation too early, lose their fat reserves and can die from dehydration or starve to death.
People are urged not to handle sick or dead bats, according to the news release. The fungal spores can attach to clothing or equipment and be accidently spread.
The agency identified the first case of white-nose syndrome in Washington state in 2016, near North Bend, according to the news release. Since then, the agency has had 34 confirmed cases across the state.
White-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats across North America and is in 33 states, as well as seven provinces in Canada. Bats play an important role in the ecosystem. They eat tons of insects each year that can affect forest health, crops and human well-being.