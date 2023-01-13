WENATCHEE — More fatal crashes occurred on the road last year in Chelan and Douglas counties than the last 16 years, continuing a trend of deadly accidents that began three years ago alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, 18 fatal collisions occurred in the two-county area, according to state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) data, with nine in each county.

Mike Morrison

Mike Morrison

Chelan County Sheriff


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?