WENATCHEE — More fatal crashes occurred on the road last year in Chelan and Douglas counties than the last 16 years, continuing a trend of deadly accidents that began three years ago alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, 18 fatal collisions occurred in the two-county area, according to state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) data, with nine in each county.
Forty crashes last year resulted in a serious injury. WSDOT defines serious injury as having one more of the following conditions: severe lacerations, broken or distorted extremities, significant burns, being unconscious when taken from the scene or paralysis.
Highways 2 and 97, state routes 2, 28 and 17 were some of the most frequent locations where the fatal or serious injury collisions occurred in 2022.
"It’s not any one thing," said Staci Hoff, state Traffic Safety Commission research director. "It’s all the same old players, factors, but it’s just a lot more of it."
The factors that make up a fatal crash include speeding, impairment (like alcohol and drugs), not wearing seatbelts and distracted driving, which are playing into the statewide spike, according to Hoff.
Across the state, speeding was a factor in 30% of deadly collisions last year, according to the safety commission. Impairment is also a major contributor to fatal collisions — 32% involved alcohol and 37% involved drugs in 2021.
The state Department of Transportation records fatalities on the road but has slightly differing criteria for reporting fatalities. WSDOT includes any naturally-occurring, "catastrophic" event as a fatality while the safety commission does not.
Among the 58 fatal and serious injury collisions in Chelan and Douglas counties, 18 were speed-related — up from 11 in 2021, 10 in 2020 and 12 in 2019, according to WSDOT data.
Alcohol and/or drug impaired crashes that resulted in a fatality or serious injury spiked in 2021 with 12 crashes, up from eight in both 2020 and 2019. In 2022, only eight crashes were alcohol and/or drug impaired that resulted in a fatality or serious injury.
The number of motorcycle and bicyclist involved collisions also rose after the pandemic began. Of 2022's 58 fatal crashes and crashes with a serious injury in the two counties, 13 involved a motorcycle. Back in 2019, that number was eight.
Four of the 58 deadly collisions involved a bicyclist in 2022 compared to two in 2021, one in 2020 and none in 2019.
Hoff also pointed out that like most rural counties, like Chelan and Douglas counties, it's possible the county roads lack safety features.
Not every county road can be lit or be built with walking facilities, but combine an increase in "high risk behaviors" with roads with less built-out infrastructure, there might be more serious crashes as a result, Hoff said.
Another potential cause for the spike of deadly collisions may be due to changes in law enforcement, which usually acts a deterrence to "high-risk behavior," Hoff said.
"There's some unique circumstances in our state ... around the role of law enforcement and the significant impact they have in creating good traffic, safety culture," she said.
Right now, the goal for the state should be to get back to "pre-pandemic levels of proactive, traffic safety enforcement," Hoff said.
In Chelan County, Sheriff Mike Morrison said he has taken steps to have their traffic enforcement unit pulled away from patrols so as to focus solely on traffic enforcement.
"We were asking them to do two, different jobs," Morrison Said. "We want to give them the chance to step out of that patrol, traffic enforcement unit roll and just primarily focused on traffic enforcement, which they've done."
The sheriff's office works closely with the county's Public Works department to relay any data about possible changes to the speed limit or signage on county roads through their work in traffic enforcement.
"Our presence alone does help at times with correcting behaviors," Morrison said.
Morrison also shared some common sense rules to follow on the road for motorists in the county.
"Slow down," he said. "Keep an appropriate, following distance. Be aware of your surroundings, constantly scanning, making sure there's no threats coming towards you. And when the weather conditions get bad or visibility goes down, slow down. Just give yourself more time to get where you're trying to go. And be friendly to your fellow motorists out there."
