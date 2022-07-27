Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region

A rescuer walks among debris at a site of a residential area destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, on Wednesday.

 Handout via Reuters

KYIV — The fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant hung in the balance after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was underway nearby.

If confirmed, the seizure of the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow's first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its "special military operation."



