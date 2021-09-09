CASHMERE — David Beamer, keynote speaker at the 20th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, said he is looking forward to the event taking place Saturday.
The ceremony is being held at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial at Riverside Park in Cashmere. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Beamer and his wife, Peggy, live in Trenton, Michigan. Their son died in one of the four planes that terrorists hijacked on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. They heard about the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere from a longtime friend and thought it was a remarkable undertaking, Beamer said.
“We decided we need to go and thank these people for doing what they do remembering 9/11 and hopefully give them some words of encouragement and thinking things going forward by sharing our story,” Beamer said. “We’re anxious to come and see ya.”
Beamer is the father of Todd Beamer, a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 who led the effort to take back control of the plane from hijackers.
“He was a great, young man,” Beamer said. “Nobody’s perfect, but he was an ideal son. He had an older sister and younger sister. He was a good brother most of the time. He teased his sisters on occasion. And he grew up to be a really good husband, father and provider for his family. And as it turned out, a protector, because what those free people did that day was really save a lot of people from more harm.”
Saturday’s event will include a presentation of colors by the Washington State Patrol Honor Guard, an invocation by Rev. Greg Asimakoupoulos, and a 21 gun salute by the Wenatchee American Legion Post 10. The event is planned to be closed out by a fly-over by the Miss Veedol, the first plane to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean.
Beamer said it is important to understand and remember what happened on 9/11 as well as why and who did it.
“I think the other thing that’s important for people to remember is the thousands upon thousands of other Americans in the days and years after 9/11 that continue to serve, protect, and fight with great personal loss. We need to thank those people every day.”
