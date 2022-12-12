US-NEWS-FATHER-U-I-STABBINGS-VICTIM-1-ID.jpg

The house on the 1100 block of King Road in Moscow, seen here Dec. 6, where police found the bodies of four University of Idaho students, who were each stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

 Angela Palermo/The Idaho Statesman

MOSCOW, Idaho — A parent of one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November is still sharing details with the media that detectives have said could compromise the investigation.

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, told Fox News in an interview that the victims in the killings at a house near U of I’s campus in Moscow early Nov. 13 had “big open gouges.” He called the police “cowards” for not sharing more information about the crimes with the public.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?