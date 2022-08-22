FILE PHOTO: Fauci speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House on Dec. 1, 2021.

 Reuters file photo/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official who became the face of America's COVID-19 pandemic response under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, announced on Monday he is stepping down in December after 54 years of public service.

Fauci, whose efforts to fight the pandemic were applauded by many public health experts even as he was vilified by Trump and many Republicans, will leave his posts as chief medical adviser to Biden and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).



