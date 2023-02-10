US-NEWS-PENCE-DOCUMENTS-GET

Mike Pence on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30 in New York City. 

 Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times/TNS

NEW YORK — FBI agents discovered a document with classified markings during a five-hour search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home Friday, adding to a batch discovered last month.

The document, and an additional six pages not discovered during the Jan. 16 review, were removed by the agents, according to a statement from Pence adviser Devin O’Malley. The six other pages were not marked classified, according to the statement.



