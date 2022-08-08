Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday that the FBI is searching his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, in what he described as a “raid.”

It was not immediately clear why agents were present at his Palm Beach summer home, but Trump said the property was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” He added that the agents broke open his safe.



