FILE PHOTO: The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters in Washington

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2018. 

 Provided photo/Reuters/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of murders reported in the United States rose last year, the FBI said on Wednesday, but it warned that a change in its data collection methods meant that its tally excluded the nation's two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles.

The bureau said its data suggested the number of murders reported in the United States rose by 4.3% since 2020, with the vast majority of those homicides committed using some type of firearm.



