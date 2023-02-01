WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Justice Department was searching President Joe Biden’s second home, a beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday as part of its investigation into improper storage of classified materials from his time as vice president.

Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, said in a statement that the search was planned and conducted with the president’s “full support and cooperation.”



