Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., Oct. 19. 

 Reuters/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FBI on Friday conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a Justice Department official told Reuters.

The search comes just a few weeks after Pence's attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.



