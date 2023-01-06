WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai Co. Ltd. and Biogen Inc. for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.

The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aims to slow advance of the neurodegenerative disease by removing sticky clumps of the toxic protein beta amyloid from the brain.



