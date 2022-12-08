Cats rest at Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Budapest

Cats rest at Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 2. 

 Reuters/Bernadett Szabo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc.'s drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals.

Bexacat helps improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?