SPOKANE — A new drug treating postpartum depression was approved earlier this month by the Food and Drug Administration — possibly filling a gap in care, depending on the drug’s accessibility to the general public.

The Zurzuvae oral pill is administered once daily over a two-week period and can provide fast-acting relief for someone experiencing postpartum depression in the days and weeks after birth, according to studies observing women up to 45 days after birth.