WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc.'s nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain relief option for headaches.

The drug, Zavzpret, was approved for the treatment of acute migraine, the company said. Pfizer gained the drug as well as FDA-approved oral migraine pill Nurtec ODT, through its $11.6 billion buyout of Biohaven Pharmaceutical last year.