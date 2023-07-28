FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, Aug. 29, 2020. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the prescription-free sale of the second opioid overdose reversal drug, its manufacturer Harm Reduction Therapeutics said on Friday.

The approval of the drug, called RiVive, will provide patients with another over-the-counter option in the United States, where drug-related overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in 2021.



