FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, on August 29, 2020. 

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its experimental lung cancer drug due to inadequate data, prompting the drugmaker to cut jobs.

The company said it will no longer focus on developing the drug, poziotinib, for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a rare genetic mutation that affects 2%-4% of the cancer patients. It will instead explore strategic alternatives for it, such as partnerships with other drugmakers.



