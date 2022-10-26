WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday postponed a critical advisory meeting on an application for the nation’s first over-the-counter birth control pill, citing the need “to review new information.”

The Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee were set to jointly meet Nov. 18 to discuss the application from HRA Pharma, an affiliate of Perrigo Company, for its progestin-only birth control, Opill. The FDA typically follows the committees’ recommendations in making a final decision.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

