Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference on today’s interest rate hike in Washington

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington, D.C., after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday.

 Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Reserve delivered its third straight interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled a high likelihood of at least one more move of that size this year, with the U.S. central bank's chief vowing that officials would not let up in their battle to contain inflation.

The Fed raised its target interest rate to a range of 3.00%-3.25% — the highest level since 2008 — and new projections showed the policy rate rising to between 4.25%-4.50% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.50%-4.75% in 2023.



