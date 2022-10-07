BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemployment rate will most likely rise as part of that process.
"We need to get interest rates up further and basically get interest rates above where inflation is," Williams said in comments before a gathering held at SUNY Buffalo State in Buffalo, New York. "That will help restrict demand and supply and do so in a way that brings down inflation quickly."
Williams, who also serves as vice chair of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), spoke in the wake of the release of employment data that showed the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month versus 315,000 in August. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in September from 3.7% in August.
The jobs report bolstered prospects for more aggressive interest rate rises and kept the central bank on track to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate — currently in the 3.00%-3.25% range — by three-quarters of a percentage point at its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.
The Fed has boosted the federal funds target rate, which it uses to influence the momentum of the economy, from near zero at the beginning of this year, and officials have penciled in increases that will take that rate to around 4.6% by next year.
Williams said the U.S. economy has "a very strong labor market, which is a good thing except for very high inflation," which is being countered by central bank rate rises. He added over time, "you are likely going to see the labor market, you know, maybe not be as strong in terms of the job growth we've been seeing."
He added that there was an economic slowdown underway, especially in the housing market. But he said he doesn't expect the economy to tip over into a contraction, a fear that is common in financial markets.
"I do see positive growth next year" and "I see the unemployment rate coming up somewhat, but most importantly, I see inflation coming down pretty significantly next year," Williams said.
