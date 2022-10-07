BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the U.S. central bank has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, and he warned that the unemployment rate will most likely rise as part of that process.

"We need to get interest rates up further and basically get interest rates above where inflation is," Williams said in comments before a gathering held at SUNY Buffalo State in Buffalo, New York. "That will help restrict demand and supply and do so in a way that brings down inflation quickly."