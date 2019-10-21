WENATCHEE — Federal agencies are emphasizing Saturday as drug-take-back day.
People with over-the-counter prescription medication can drop off the material at several locations across the region, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
The Wenatchee Valley has dozens of drug-take-back boxes that people can use at any time. They are square blue boxes about chest high. Confluence Health has installed at least 11 of them from Omak to Moses Lake. Confluence was required to get special permission from the DEA to set up the boxes, because at the time it was illegal to dispose of opioids.
Some of the locations the take-back boxes are at include:
- Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics, 1201 S. Miller St., Wenatchee
- Washington Valley Pharmacy, 636 Valley Mall Parkway #7, East Wenatchee
- Doane’s Valley Pharmacy 119 Cottage Ave., Cashmere
- Leavenworth Village Pharmacy, 815 Front St.
- Okanogan Pharmacy, 236 2nd Ave N.
- Omak Pharmacy, 903 Engh Road
- Lakeside Pharmacy, 1117 Main St., Oroville