WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal appeals court handed Gov. Greg Abbott a temporary victory Thursday night, granting a request by Texas to leave its anti-migrant buoys in place pending further review.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in Austin ruled that Texas had installed the 1,000-foot barrier near Eagle Pass illegally and ordered it removed by Sept. 15.
The Department of Justice had sought that injunction, contending the buoys impede navigation, endanger migrants, cause friction in U.S.-Mexico relations and violate federal law and treaties with Mexico.
A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the nation’s most conservative appellate courts, provided no explanation in its brief order granting the state’s request. The court has not scheduled a hearing yet.
For now, that halts implementation of the order from U.S. District Judge David Ezra, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan who also barred Texas from installing any similar structures in the Rio Grande without federal approval.
A federal law from 1899 forbids unauthorized construction in navigable waterways.
Texas argued the rules didn’t apply because that part of the river is too shallow to be navigable. The state also asserted that an “invasion” of migrants and drug smugglers, coupled with a federal failure to secure the border, triggers a constitutional provision allowing states to defend themselves.
“Texas has clear constitutional authority to defend its territory against the invasion that Gov. Abbott has declared,” the state told the lower court last week.
The judge forcefully rejected the assertions.
Under Texas’s logic, Ezra wrote in his 42-page ruling, a state could declare an invasion and wage war without any oversight.
“Such a claim is breathtaking,” he wrote, adding that, under the Constitution “matters of foreign policy and defense” are the sole purview of the federal government, as is the “authority to recognize and respond to invasions.”
Abbott has remained defiant since the Justice Department filed the lawsuit July 24 demanding that Texas remove the barriers installed earlier that month at a cost of $850,000.
In its 27-page filing with the appeals court, the state argued the federal law on waterways is at odds with Texas’s constitutional right to repel an invasion and warned that removing the barriers would harm “Texas’ sovereign self-defense and public-safety interests.”
“The buoys have nearly eliminated illegal crossings of people and drugs where they’ve been placed,” the state argued.
An aerial survey by the joint U.S.-Mexico agency that controls access to the river found that 80% of the buoys were initially placed on the Mexican side of the border. Texas disputed that but then quietly moved them to the American side.
Mexican officials have seethed about the barrier, lodging formal diplomatic complaints since June. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has repeatedly complained about the buoys and has called Abbott’s actions at the border “inhumane.”
Democrats and migrant advocates have castigated Abbott for installing the barrier as part of his $10 billion Operation Lone Star border security effort.
“For vulnerable folks who are trying to cross to safety in the United States, these buoys are death traps, separated by jagged rotating blades and fastened to the river bottom with nets that can easily entrap families and children,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, told reporters Thursday before the 5th Circuit issued its order.
Wednesday night the Mexican foreign ministry’s top official for U.S.-Mexico relations, Roberto Velasco, called it “an important landmark to reestablish legality and respect for human rights for migrants and sovereignty for Mexico.”
“We will continue to follow up on this case until the buoys are completely removed,” he said.
Ezra noted the strain Texas’ efforts have put on U.S.-Mexico relations and the humanitarian concerns raised by Mexican officials as migrants get stuck at the barrier ― or avoid it by going to deeper and more dangerous parts of the river.