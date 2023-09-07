US-NEWS-TEXAS-BORDER-BUOYS-GET

Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 16, 2023. The buoy installation is part of an operation Texas is pursuing to secure its borders, but activists and some legislators say Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is exceeding his authority. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal appeals court handed Gov. Greg Abbott a temporary victory Thursday night, granting a request by Texas to leave its anti-migrant buoys in place pending further review.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Austin ruled that Texas had installed the 1,000-foot barrier near Eagle Pass illegally and ordered it removed by Sept. 15.



What's NABUR?