RICHLAND — Two Hanford nuclear reservation contractors are not consistently following requirements to maintain respiratory equipment to protect hundreds of workers from inhaling radioactive and other hazardous chemicals, according to a federal report.
The results of an audit by the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General released on Monday found no instances of unmaintained respiratory equipment being released to workers.
However, proper controls were not in place to prevent that from happening at CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., a Jacobs company, which employs about 1,700 workers, and at Washington River Protection Solutions, the IG audit report said. That Amentum and Atkins company employs about 2,350 workers.
"If even a single respirator is improperly maintained, this has the potential to increase the risk that the worker could (be exposed) to hazards such as beryllium, vapors or chemical wastes," the IG audit report said. "Therefore, it is essential that workers' respirators fit properly and are maintained in a clean and serviceable condition."
In addition, Bechtel National, which employs about 2,900 workers, has an occupational medical provider that had not always fully completed medical evaluations required to determine whether a worker can safely use respirators.
The Hanford nuclear reservation in Eastern Washington state is contaminated from the past production of plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.
Department of Energy contractors at Hanford are required to maintain respirator equipment, including inspections of the respirator battery packs, blowers and tubes that connect the blower to the respirator.
In addition, flow tests are conducted to ensure that workers are getting adequate air flow. Other respirator maintenance can include calibration, visual inspection, functional test and regulator adjustment.