In an aerial view, migrants seeking asylum receive instructions from law enforcement officers after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States on July 18, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Texas has begun installing buoy barriers along portions of the Rio Grande river in an effort to deter illegal border crossings.

 Brandon Bell

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge in Oakland on Tuesday blocked a Biden administration rule that limits migrants' access to asylum at the southern border, casting doubt on the future of a key policy aimed at limiting crossings.

The order from federal Judge Jon S. Tigar, who was appointed by President Obama, won't take effect for two weeks. The Biden administration is expected to appeal quickly — first to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals then, if unsuccessful, to the U.S. Supreme Court.



