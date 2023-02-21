SEATTLE — A federal court on Tuesday quashed a bid to strike down a Washington state law permitting legalized sports betting in tribal casinos only.

The ruling, which hinged largely upon the tribes' sovereign immunity, is a blow to those hoping to see sports gambling expanded throughout the state. Kirkland-based Maverick Gaming, which owns and operates 22 card rooms throughout Washington, had filed a January 2022 lawsuit in U.S. District Court accusing state and federal officials of granting a "discriminatory tribal gaming monopoly" over sports betting and other gambling such as roulette and craps.



