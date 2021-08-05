EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee has created a committee to oversee the distribution of federal funding for local nonprofits and city needs.
The city was awarded a total of $3.1 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law on March 11. Half of that money is now available and the other half will become available in May 2022.
The American Rescue Plan Committee is composed of Mayor Jerrilea Crawford; Finance Director Josh DeLay; and councilmembers Rob Tidd, Harry Raab and Matthew Hepner.
The committee’s first action was a $32,000 award to the YWCA to repair its HVAC system and $65,000 to the Women’s Resource Center for its Landlord Tenant Liaison Program.
“The YWCA was in a critical situation, due to their HVAC system breaking down during our extremely hot weather. The YWCA plays a critical role in our community in helping women and children and we are pleased to be able to provide these funds to help them with this critical need,” Councilmember Rob Tidd said in a city press release.
The funds can be used for city needs and local nonprofits that serve East Wenatchee and qualify under one of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s independent categories, which include:
- Public health: Containing COVID-19 and addressing other urgent public health needs
- Economic hardship: Supporting families, small businesses and hardest-hit industries
- Revenue loss: Providing vital public services, to the extent of revenue lost during the pandemic
- Premium pay: Offering enhanced compensation for the health and financial risks that essential workers face
- Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure: Investing in key infrastructure to deliver clean water and reliable broadband internet access.
Nonprofits that serve East Wenatchee and have a financial need are encouraged to apply for funding on the city’s website, wwrld.us/3xqWiTY. Applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis and funds must be designated by the end of 2024 and fully spent by the end of 2026. Once an application is approved, it will take about 1-2 weeks for the city to process a check.
East Wenatchee spokesperson Trina Elmes said there is currently not a limit to how much nonprofits can apply for.
The city of Wenatchee is holding off on releasing American Rescue Plan funding, for the most part.
Executive Services Director Laura Merrill said the city is waiting to make funding decision until the Treasury Department releases final ARP guidelines. Currently only interim guidelines are available.
Wenatchee has, however, made a couple of awards to agencies that aligned well within the ARP program and had an immediate, urgent need, Merrill said.
Those awards, announced in June, were:
- $118,000 for the Women’s Resource Center’s Landlord Tenant Liaison Program
- $77,249 for the YWCA for permanent supportive housing
- $131,000 for the Town Toyota Center to support restarting operations.