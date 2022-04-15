WENATCHEE — About 124,000 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are expected to receive forest health treatments over the next three years to reduce the risk of wildfire. The work is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The federal government provided the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service, nearly $3 billion for removing hazardous fire fuels from 2022-2024.
Ten landscapes with high-risk firesheds in the Western U.S. were allocated a total of $674 million from 2022 to 2024.
“Together with partners, we will plan and implement projects at a scale needed to address the risk of large, destructive fires which are so impactful to our communities,” said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail.
The federal initiative provides the Forest Service with $24.6 million for forest health treatments in Central Washington this year and $102.6 million from 2022 to 2024, according to a news release from the Forest Service. From Naches to Winthrop, the Forest Service expects to treat 2.45 million acres of land.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest plans to treat 24,000 acres this year and 124,000 acres by 2024, the release said.
Funds will be used on wildfire risk reduction treatments like tree thinning and prescribed burning as well as planning and analysis.
