SPOKANE — A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears.

"It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation Northwest. Scott has spent nearly 30 years trying to return grizzlies to Washington.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.)

