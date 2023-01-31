The city of Wenatchee plans to install “modified physical structures” where one of the city’s roads crosses the BNSF’s interstate tracks, according to the order for dismissal, filed Jan. 24. The location of the disputed structures and railroad crossings were not specified in the order.
Per state law, if the city uses federal funds to pay for a portion of the cost to install the structures, the interstate railroad must “thereafter pay 100% of the City’s costs to maintain what the City installed.”
The order to dismiss and original complaint filed in the Eastern District Court of Washington do not include any estimates on the future costs to maintain the “structures.”
According to state law, RCW 81.53.295, the structures paid for and maintained can include “a grade crossing protective device,” “crossing signals, and “warning devices.”
BNSF filed a complaint in November contending the requirement was unconstitutional, according to the order to dismiss.
One argument was the law deprives them of due process, and so any local jurisdiction can force the railroad to pay 100% of whatever maintenance work the local jurisdiction wishes, effectively giving out a “blank check,” according to the order.
Judge Thomas O. Rice ruled that this is not correct as BNSF is able to have the matter heard before the state Utilities and Transportation Commission which received the city’s petition to have BNSF pay future maintenance costs, and then appeal the decision in court if necessary.
BNSF also alleged that the law violated the Interstate Commerce Clause — the section of the U.S. Constitution that gives Congress to regulate commerce.
Rice once again disagreed, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court has “consistently held that improvements instituted by local transportation needs ... may be allocated to all the railroads,” according to the order.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone